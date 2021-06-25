Herc (NYSE:HRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Herc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

