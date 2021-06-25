Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,190,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 139,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 730,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 294,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,519. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

