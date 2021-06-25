Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 700,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,402,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $12,427,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 245,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

