Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post $56.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $224.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.
NYSE HIMS opened at $10.75 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
