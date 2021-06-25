Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post $56.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $224.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE HIMS opened at $10.75 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

