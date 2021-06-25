Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-227 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,918. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.