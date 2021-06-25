Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Panmure Gordon lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.