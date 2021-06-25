Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.10

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 65273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

