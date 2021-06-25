Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Tops $0.0001

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $53.62 million and approximately $715,821.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038623 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,738,597,680 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.