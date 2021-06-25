Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-8.000 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $219.65. 93,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

