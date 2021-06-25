Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

