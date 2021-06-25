Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $58.42 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $58.42 or 0.00177752 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $656.06 million and $54.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00319672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,229,775 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.