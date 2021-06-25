Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.30. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 11,400 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

