Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

