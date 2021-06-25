HSBC Downgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Hold

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Kering stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.84. Kering has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

