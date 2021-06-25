Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

