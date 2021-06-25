Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.52. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,477. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

