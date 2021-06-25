Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,433,543.28 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.98. 7,847,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,448. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

