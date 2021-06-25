Huobi BTC Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $32,229.73 or 1.00669905 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $158,190.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.97 or 1.00108427 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

