Hyatt Hotels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 940 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $6,452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

