Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.20

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.20 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 152.10 ($1.99), with a volume of 980026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HYVE shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.04.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

