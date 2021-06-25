i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.