iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Holdings Lifted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

