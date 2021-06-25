iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens Sells 17,735 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICAD opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

