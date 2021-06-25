iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,467 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

