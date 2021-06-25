Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.89. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 76,179 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,173 shares of company stock worth $48,843 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Image Sensing Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

