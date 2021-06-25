ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $206,264.40 and approximately $121,022.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,233,692 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.