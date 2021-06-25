ImmunoGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.
Shares of IMGN opened at $6.76 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
