ImmunoGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.76 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

