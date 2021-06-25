INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

INmune Bio stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

