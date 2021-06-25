INO COIN (INO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $290,060.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 156.1% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $290,060.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $7.23 or 0.00022720 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

