Insider Buying: Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Advance NanoTek Company Profile
