Insider Buying: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perestroika also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 102,914,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,215,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Transocean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Transocean by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

