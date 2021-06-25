Insider Buying: Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £625.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.85. Wickes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.