Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 14,070 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,918.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ayro stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,337. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.98.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ayro by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

