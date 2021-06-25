Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 14,070 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,918.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ayro stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,337. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.98.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
