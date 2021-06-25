Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $123,280.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $123,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 71,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

BIGC opened at $64.93 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

