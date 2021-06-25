Insider Selling: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Insider Sells $53,850.00 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.75.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

