Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $382.63 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

