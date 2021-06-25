Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,662 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $119.72 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 44.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1,279.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

