Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion and a PE ratio of 139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

