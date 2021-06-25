Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PKOH traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.63 and a beta of 1.38. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
