Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PKOH traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.63 and a beta of 1.38. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

