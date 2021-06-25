Insider Selling: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CFO Sells $60,904.00 in Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.