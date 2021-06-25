Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $397,452.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $94.15.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.