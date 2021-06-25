Insider Selling: Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Sells C$199,404.90 in Stock

Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Douglas Clive Betts sold 664,683 shares of Sunwah International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$199,404.90.
The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29. Sunwah International Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.30.
About Sunwah International
