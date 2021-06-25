Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,195,319 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08.

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19.

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 5,692,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

