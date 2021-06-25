Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,467,550.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,019.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $519.17 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,103.54.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

