Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $79,665.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Truist Financial stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
