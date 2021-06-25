Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $79,665.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.