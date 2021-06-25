Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $41,861.70 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

