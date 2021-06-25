Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.56. 706,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,047. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.83. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.