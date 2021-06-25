Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WK opened at $114.19 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

