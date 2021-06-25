Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,465. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

