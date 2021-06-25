Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $36,585.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,156,907 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

